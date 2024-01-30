© 2024
Donate
The Roundtable

Kelly Sather's "Small in Real Life: Stories"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST
Book cover for "Small in Real Life" by Kelly Sather
University of Pittsburgh Press

"Small in Real Life: Stories" by Kelly Sather invokes the myth and melancholy of Southern California glamor, of starry-eyed women and men striving for their own Hollywood shimmer and the seamy undersides and luxurious mystique of the Golden State.

Kelly Sather is a writer, former entertainment lawyer, and screenwriter. Her stories and interviews have appeared in Santa Monica Review, J Journal, Pembroke Magazine, PANK, ZYZZYVA, and elsewhere. She grew up in Los Angeles and lives in Northern California.

The Roundtable storiesauthor interviewcaliforniagrief
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
