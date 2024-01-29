The Bookloft and The Mahaiwe present Terry Hayes in conversation with Jaclyn Stevenson 2/5

The Bookloft and The Mahaiwe are presenting a special night with screenwriter and novelist Terry Hayes on the eve of his first publication in a decade, "The Year of the Locust." The event will be at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA on February 5. Hayes will be in conversation with Jaclyn Stevenson, Director of Marketing at Shakespeare & Company.

Terry Hayes took the world by storm in 2013 when he released "I Am Pilgrim." The journalist and screenwriter’s spy thriller won widespread acclaim thanks to its compelling, twisty plot that follows a former US intelligence agent – the eponymous “Pilgrim” – in a globe-spanning race against time to uncover a deadly terrorist plot.

Hayes is the award-winning writer and producer of numerous movies. His credits include "Mad Max 2 - Road Warrior," "Dead Calm," "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," "Payback," "From Hell" and "Vertical Limit."