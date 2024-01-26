© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Black Women Taught Us" by Jenn M. Jackson

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST
Book cover for "Black Women Taught Us" by Jenn M. Jackson, PhD
Random House

Jenn M. Jackson, PhD, is an award-winning professor of political science at Syracuse University and a columnist for Teen Vogue. A queer genderflux androgynous Black woman, Jackson primary research is in Black Politics with a focus on Black Feminism, racial trauma and threat, gender and sexuality, and social movements.

Their first book, "Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism," explore the legacy of Black women writers and leaders and endeavors to illuminate Black women’s longtime movement organizing, theorizing, and coalition building in the name of racial, gender, and sexual justice in the United States and abroad.

The essays in “Black Women Taught Us” show how Black women have been at the center of modern liberation movements despite the erasure and misrecognition of their efforts.

Tags
The Roundtable jenn m. jacksonblack womenfeminismgenderqueerlgbtqai+Syracuse Universityabolitionequality
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • New York State Writers Institute logo
    The Roundtable
    New York State Writers Institute - Spring 2024 Events Preview
    Joe Donahue
    The New York State Writer’s Institute is back in action for the Spring semester, featuring a diverse collection of contemporary writers, and a series of classic films leading up to the 4th Annual Albany Film Festival.It’s the Writers Institute’s 41st year of acclaimed programming in 2024. And the kick-off event is this afternoon and tonight with Pulitzer Prize Winner Paul Harding who we will hear from later. In the meantime, we welcome Opalka Endowed Director of the NYSWI - Paul Grondahl.
  • Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage at Opalka Gallery January 23-February 24, 2024
    The Roundtable
    "Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage" at The Opalka Gallery
    Sarah LaDuke
    Berkshire-based Concept Artist, Set Designer, and Art Director, Carl Sprague, has worked in the art departments of more than 40 films, which between them have a combined total of 35 Oscar nominations and multiple wins. He’s worked with directors like Steve McQueen, Martin Scorcese, Damien Chazelle, and Stephen Spielberg. His theatre work includes set design and construction for many plays and ballets, and some opera. He’s worked all over the world and on regional stage productions for the Berkshire Theatre Group, Oldcastle Theatre, Shakespeare & Co., the Albany/Berkshire Ballet and the American Repertory Ballet.His most recognizable work, to date, is likely found in his collaborations with Wes Anderson.Sprague was the Art Director of "The Royal Tenenbaums," and has held positions in the art departments of the punctilious and pretty Anderson films "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Isle of Dogs," "The French Dispatch," "Moonrise Kingdom," and "Asteroid City."A collection of work is on display in the new exhibition “Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage” at The Opalka Gallery on the Russell Sage Campus in Albany, New York through February 24.
  • The Roundtable
    "How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins" by Helena De Bres
    Joe Donahue
    The Book “How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins” the author brings up questions like “Wait, are you you or the other one?” “Which is the evil twin?” “Have you ever switched partners?” “Can you read each other’s mind?” She says twins get asked the weirdest questions by strangers, loved ones, and even themselves.
  • The Roundtable
    Music In Common's: The Black Legacy Project Concert
    Joe Donahue
    Music in Common’s The Black Legacy Project will return to the Berkshires for a special concert event on Saturday, January 20 at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts.
  • The Roundtable
    Schenectady Clergy Against Hate Discussion at Union College
    Joe Donahue
    Members of Schenectady Clergy Against Hate will lead a discussion tonight at 5:30 PM in the Nott Memorial as part of Union College’s Forum on Constructive Engagement.
Load More