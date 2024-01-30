Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and Market Block Books
This week's Book Picks come to us from Jesse Hassinger of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts. As well as Susan Taylor from Market Block Books in Troy, New York.
Jesse Hassinger:
- Martyr!, by Kaveh Akbar
- Tremor, by Teju Cole
- The Warped Side of Our Universe: An Odyssey through Black Holes, Wormholes, Time Travel, and Gravitational Waves, by Kip Thorne, and Lia Halloran
- The Vaster Wilds, by Lauren Groff
- Let Us Descend, by Jesmyn Ward
- Swim Home to the Vanished, by Brendan Shay Basham
- Treacle Walker, by Alan Garner
- Diaries of War: Two Visual Accounts from Ukraine and Russia, by Nora Krug
Susan Taylor:
Non-Fiction:
- How to Be a Renaissance Woman, by Jill Burke
- Kingdom Quarterback, by Mark Dent & Justin Dodd
Fiction:
- Wolf Den, by Elodie Harper
- (House with the Golden Door, The Temple of Fortuna)
- Wolfsong, by TJ Klune
(Ravensong, Brothersong out in July 2024)
- Starter Villain, by John Scalzi
- Chain-Gang All-Stars, by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
(new in paperback)
Poetry:
- Above Ground, by Clint Black