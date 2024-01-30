© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and Market Block Books

By Joe Donahue
Published January 30, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come to us from Jesse Hassinger of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts. As well as Susan Taylor from Market Block Books in Troy, New York.

Jesse Hassinger:

  • Martyr!, by Kaveh Akbar
  • Tremor, by Teju Cole
  • The Warped Side of Our Universe: An Odyssey through Black Holes, Wormholes, Time Travel, and Gravitational Waves, by Kip Thorne, and Lia Halloran
  • The Vaster Wilds, by Lauren Groff
  • Let Us Descend, by Jesmyn Ward
  • Swim Home to the Vanished, by Brendan Shay Basham
  • Treacle Walker, by Alan Garner
  • Diaries of War: Two Visual Accounts from Ukraine and Russia, by Nora Krug

Susan Taylor:

Non-Fiction:

  • How to Be a Renaissance Woman, by Jill Burke
  • Kingdom Quarterback, by Mark Dent & Justin Dodd

Fiction:

  • Wolf Den, by Elodie Harper
  • (House with the Golden Door, The Temple of Fortuna)
  • Wolfsong, by TJ Klune
    (Ravensong, Brothersong out in July 2024)
  • Starter Villain, by John Scalzi
  • Chain-Gang All-Stars, by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
    (new in paperback)

Poetry:

  • Above Ground, by Clint Black

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
