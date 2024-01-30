Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and Market Block Books

This week's Book Picks come to us from Jesse Hassinger of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts. As well as Susan Taylor from Market Block Books in Troy, New York.

Jesse Hassinger:



Martyr!, by Kaveh Akbar

Tremor, by Teju Cole

The Warped Side of Our Universe: An Odyssey through Black Holes, Wormholes, Time Travel, and Gravitational Waves, by Kip Thorne, and Lia Halloran

The Vaster Wilds, by Lauren Groff

Let Us Descend, by Jesmyn Ward

Swim Home to the Vanished, by Brendan Shay Basham

Treacle Walker, by Alan Garner

Diaries of War: Two Visual Accounts from Ukraine and Russia, by Nora Krug

Susan Taylor:

Non-Fiction:



How to Be a Renaissance Woman, by Jill Burke

Kingdom Quarterback, by Mark Dent & Justin Dodd

Fiction:

Wolf Den, by Elodie Harper

(House with the Golden Door, The Temple of Fortuna)

Wolfsong, by TJ Klune

(Ravensong, Brothersong out in July 2024)

Chain-Gang All-Stars, by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

(new in paperback)

Poetry: