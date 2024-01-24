Berkshire-based Concept Artist, Set Designer, and Art Director, Carl Sprague, has worked in the art departments of more than 40 films, which between them have a combined total of 35 Oscar nominations and multiple wins. He’s worked with directors like Steve McQueen, Martin Scorcese, Damien Chazelle, and Stephen Spielberg. His theatre work includes set design and construction for many plays and ballets, and some opera. He’s worked all over the world and on regional stage productions for the Berkshire Theatre Group, Oldcastle Theatre, Shakespeare & Co., the Albany/Berkshire Ballet and the American Repertory Ballet.

His most recognizable work, to date, is likely found in his collaborations with Wes Anderson.

Sprague was the Art Director of "The Royal Tenenbaums," and has held positions in the art departments of the punctilious and pretty Anderson films "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Isle of Dogs," "The French Dispatch," "Moonrise Kingdom," and "Asteroid City."

A collection of work is on display in the new exhibition “Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage” at The Opalka Gallery on the Russell Sage Campus in Albany, New York through February 24.