"Garbage Bag Girl" by Celeste Edmunds

Celeste Edmunds is the Executive Director of The Christmas Box International – an organization with the mission of helping defend children who are abused, neglected, trafficked or facing homelessness. A victim and survivor herself, Edmunds will tell us about her new book: "Garbage Bag Girl.”

This book provides readers with an unfiltered and honest account of Edmund's tumultuous journey through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and a fractured family system. Edmunds shares her harrowing journey from darkness to advocacy, offering readers a poignant glimpse into the challenges she faced.

Her childhood was marked by an ongoing cycle of police calls, fighting, and various forms of abuse. At the tender age of 7, Edmunds was taken into the state's care, entering a child welfare system that subjected her to frequent relocations, each new environment bringing its own set of abuse. Living out of a garbage bag became the norm, and by the time she reached 16, she had called more than 30 cities home. We welcome Celeste Edmunds to the RT.