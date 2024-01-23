© 2024
The Roundtable

"Garbage Bag Girl" by Celeste Edmunds

By Joe Donahue
Published January 23, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

Celeste Edmunds is the Executive Director of The Christmas Box International – an organization with the mission of helping defend children who are abused, neglected, trafficked or facing homelessness. A victim and survivor herself, Edmunds will tell us about her new book: "Garbage Bag Girl.”

This book provides readers with an unfiltered and honest account of Edmund's tumultuous journey through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and a fractured family system. Edmunds shares her harrowing journey from darkness to advocacy, offering readers a poignant glimpse into the challenges she faced.

Her childhood was marked by an ongoing cycle of police calls, fighting, and various forms of abuse. At the tender age of 7, Edmunds was taken into the state's care, entering a child welfare system that subjected her to frequent relocations, each new environment bringing its own set of abuse. Living out of a garbage bag became the norm, and by the time she reached 16, she had called more than 30 cities home. We welcome Celeste Edmunds to the RT.

Celeste Edmunds Garbage Bag Girl
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
