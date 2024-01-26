Claudia Coenen to discuss "Seasons of Grief" at Oblong Books 1/30

Claudia Coenen is a certified grief counselor in private practice at The Karuna Project in Hudson, New York, she will discuss her book "Seasons of Grief: Creative Interventions to Support Bereaved People" at Oblong Books on January 30.

Personal experience is woven together with expert knowledge in this compassionate, heart-centered guide to practicing creative grief therapy. In the book, easy-to-use exercise guides work alongside poetic reflections on the nature of bereavement to create an accessible resource for practitioners to support one’s journey through grief.

This compassionate approach infuses bereavement therapy with much-needed warmth, supporting clinically proven techniques to guide users toward practical, healthy ways of processing their loss.