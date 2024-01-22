© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins" by Helena De Bres

By Joe Donahue
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST

The Book “How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins” the author brings up questions like “Wait, are you you or the other one?” “Which is the evil twin?” “Have you ever switched partners?” “Can you read each other’s mind?” She says twins get asked the weirdest questions by strangers, loved ones, and even themselves.

For Helena de Bres, a twin and philosophy professor, these questions are tied to some of philosophy’s most unnerving unknowns. What makes someone themself rather than someone else? Can one person be housed in two bodies? What does perfect love look like? Can we really act freely and at what point does wonder morph into objectification?

She addresses all of this in her new book “How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins” accompanied by her twin Julia’s drawings. Helena uses twinhood to rethink the limits of personhood, consciousness, love, freedom, and justice. Helena De Bres is professor of philosophy at Wellesley College where she researches and teaches ethics, philosophy of literature, and political theory.

Tags
The Roundtable Helena De Brestwinsbook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More