"How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins" by Helena De Bres

The Book “How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins” the author brings up questions like “Wait, are you you or the other one?” “Which is the evil twin?” “Have you ever switched partners?” “Can you read each other’s mind?” She says twins get asked the weirdest questions by strangers, loved ones, and even themselves.

For Helena de Bres, a twin and philosophy professor, these questions are tied to some of philosophy’s most unnerving unknowns. What makes someone themself rather than someone else? Can one person be housed in two bodies? What does perfect love look like? Can we really act freely and at what point does wonder morph into objectification?

She addresses all of this in her new book “How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy Of Twins” accompanied by her twin Julia’s drawings. Helena uses twinhood to rethink the limits of personhood, consciousness, love, freedom, and justice. Helena De Bres is professor of philosophy at Wellesley College where she researches and teaches ethics, philosophy of literature, and political theory.