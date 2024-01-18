© 2024
The Roundtable

Schenectady Clergy Against Hate Discussion at Union College

By Joe Donahue
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

Members of Schenectady Clergy Against Hate will lead a discussion tonight at 5:30 PM in the Nott Memorial as part of Union College’s Forum on Constructive Engagement. The coalition is dedicated to encouraging healthy conversations to bring about systemic change by inviting everyone across political and religious lines “to affirm the sanctity that exists in all people and to denounce actions and speech rooted in hatred.”

The event is free and open to the public. We’ll meet three members this morning. We welcome: Rabbi Matthew Cutler, Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady, Rev. Amaury Tañón-Santos, executive director/CEO, Schenectady Community Ministries & Union College President David Harris will moderate the discussion.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
