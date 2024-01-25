New York State Writers Institute - Spring 2024 Events Preview

The New York State Writer’s Institute is back in action for the Spring semester, featuring a diverse collection of contemporary writers, and a series of classic films leading up to the 4th Annual Albany Film Festival.

It’s the Writers Institute’s 41st year of acclaimed programming in 2024. And the kick-off event is this afternoon and tonight with Pulitzer Prize Winner Paul Harding who we will hear from later. In the meantime, we welcome Opalka Endowed Director of the NYSWI - Paul Grondahl.