Music In Common's: The Black Legacy Project Concert

Music in Common’s The Black Legacy Project will return to the Berkshires for a special concert event on Saturday, January 20 at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts.

The Black Legacy Project launched in the Berkshires in September 2021 and is a musical celebration of Black history to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging.

As it traveled the country, the Black LP brought together Black and White artists and artists of ALL backgrounds to record present-day interpretations of songs central to the Black American experience and to compose originals relevant to the pressing calls for change of our time. Community roundtable discussions helped inform how these songs were interpreted and written.

The January 20 event at the Stationery Factory will include a screening of the pilot episode of the docuseries from the project launch in the Berkshires. The band will perform a full set of music from the project and the evening will conclude with a community conversation with Black LP band members and project co-directors.

Music in Common founder & director, Todd Mack, and Music in Common program coordinator, Trey Carlisle both serve as project co-directors.

