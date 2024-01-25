© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Paul Harding at NYSWI

By Joe Donahue
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:50 AM EST
W.W. Norton

The New York State Writers Institute’s season kicks off with Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award finalist Paul Harding this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. for a Craft Talk in the Campus Center West Boardroom and a Reading/Conversation at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center.

Harding’s latest novel, This Other Eden, is based on the true story of a multiracial community that took refuge from intolerance on an island off the coast of Maine from 1792 to 1912. The novel presents the lives and experiences of a formerly enslaved Black man and his Irish wife, and multiple generations of their descendants and fellow islanders.

Tags
The Roundtable Paul HardingnyswiNew York State Writers Institute
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Winter Hoot 2024 graphic
    The Roundtable
    The Ashokan Center's 2024 Winter Hoot
    Joe Donahue
    Over the years, The Ashokan Center’s Winter Hoot has become a signature Hudson Valley event. The 11th edition is set for February 2–4.The Winter Hoot is a three-day festival, a community celebration with music, food and activities.
  • New York State Writers Institute logo
    The Roundtable
    New York State Writers Institute - Spring 2024 Events Preview
    Joe Donahue
    The New York State Writer’s Institute is back in action for the Spring semester, featuring a diverse collection of contemporary writers, and a series of classic films leading up to the 4th Annual Albany Film Festival.It’s the Writers Institute’s 41st year of acclaimed programming in 2024. And the kick-off event is this afternoon and tonight with Pulitzer Prize Winner Paul Harding who we will hear from later. In the meantime, we welcome Opalka Endowed Director of the NYSWI - Paul Grondahl.
  • Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage at Opalka Gallery January 23-February 24, 2024
    The Roundtable
    "Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage" at The Opalka Gallery
    Sarah LaDuke
    Berkshire-based Concept Artist, Set Designer, and Art Director, Carl Sprague, has worked in the art departments of more than 40 films, which between them have a combined total of 35 Oscar nominations and multiple wins. He’s worked with directors like Steve McQueen, Martin Scorcese, Damien Chazelle, and Stephen Spielberg. His theatre work includes set design and construction for many plays and ballets, and some opera. He’s worked all over the world and on regional stage productions for the Berkshire Theatre Group, Oldcastle Theatre, Shakespeare & Co., the Albany/Berkshire Ballet and the American Repertory Ballet.His most recognizable work, to date, is likely found in his collaborations with Wes Anderson.Sprague was the Art Director of "The Royal Tenenbaums," and has held positions in the art departments of the punctilious and pretty Anderson films "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Isle of Dogs," "The French Dispatch," "Moonrise Kingdom," and "Asteroid City."A collection of work is on display in the new exhibition “Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage” at The Opalka Gallery on the Russell Sage Campus in Albany, New York through February 24.
  • "I Am Ruth Bader Ginsberg" by Brad Meltzer
    Joe Donahue
    This month celebrates the 10th anniversary of the blockbuster ordinary people change the world series. Which has 7 million copies in print and multiple Emmy nominations for the TV show based on it. The newest book “I Am Ruth Bader Ginsberg” is one of the most demanded heroes and is the 32nd in the series.
Load More