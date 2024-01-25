Paul Harding at NYSWI

The New York State Writers Institute’s season kicks off with Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award finalist Paul Harding this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. for a Craft Talk in the Campus Center West Boardroom and a Reading/Conversation at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center.

Harding’s latest novel, This Other Eden, is based on the true story of a multiracial community that took refuge from intolerance on an island off the coast of Maine from 1792 to 1912. The novel presents the lives and experiences of a formerly enslaved Black man and his Irish wife, and multiple generations of their descendants and fellow islanders.