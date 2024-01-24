© 2024
Kevin Monahan found guilty in driveway killing of Kaylin Gillis
The Roundtable

"I Am Ruth Bader Ginsberg" by Brad Meltzer

By Joe Donahue
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

This month celebrates the 10th anniversary of the blockbuster ordinary people change the world series. Which has 7 million copies in print and multiple Emmy nominations for the TV show based on it. The newest book “I Am Ruth Bader Ginsberg” is one of the most demanded heroes and is the 32nd in the series.

Some of the other books in this hit series are “I am Amelia Earhart,” “I Am Jackie Robinson,” and “I Am Abraham Lincoln” to name a few. In “I Am Ruth Bader Ginsberg” Brad Meltzer wants all children to understand Ginsberg’s story and that there is “nothing a girl can’t do.”

Meltzer is a distinguished American Novelist, non-fiction writer, comic-book author, and TV show creator. It is a great pleasure to welcome the man who is behind all of this, Brad Meltzer, to the RT.

