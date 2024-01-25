© 2024
The Roundtable

The Ashokan Center's 2024 Winter Hoot

By Joe Donahue
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST
Winter Hoot 2024 graphic
provided

Over the years, The Ashokan Center’s Winter Hoot has become a signature Hudson Valley event. The 11th edition is set for February 2–4.

The Winter Hoot is a three-day festival, a community celebration with music, food and activities.

Ruth Ungar Merenda, who co-founded the Hoot with her husband, Mike Merenda, describe it as, “kind of like a big house party. The Winter Hoot is more intimate than the larger Summer Hoot, most of which is held outdoors, and has more of a local Catskills feeling.”

The event begins with a Friday dinner, concert, and jam, continues with music, fun activities, and dancing all day/night on Saturday, and ends with yoga and a farewell singalong on Sunday.

