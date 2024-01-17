© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents the 2024 LIFT Concert Series

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST
Artwork for 2024 LIFT Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
provided

The LIFT Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers. Attendees are invited to be seated on stage, with the musicians, creating an intimate concert experience.

The series is curated by Organ Colossal - a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community for musicians and listeners in the Capital Region of New York State.

Organ Colossal was founded by Sophia Subbayya Vastek and Sam Torres and they join us to tell us more about this year’s Lift Concert Series.

Tags
The Roundtable Troy Savings Bank Music Hallsophia subbayya vasteksam torresconcert serieslift concert series
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
  • Artwork for Schenectady Civic Players' production of "The Father" by Florian Zeller
    The Roundtable
    Schenectady Civic Players' production of "The Father" by Florian Zeller 1/19-1/28
    Joe Donahue
    The Schenectady Civic Players will be presenting Florian Zeller’s play "The Father" from January 19– January 28.In the Play: 80 year-old André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter, Anne, and her husband, Antoine. Or was André an engineer, whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can’t find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he’s losing control.This morning we meet a whole crew from the production: Director David Rook and actors Gary Maggio and Colleen Lovett.
  • Book cover for "Un-Addiction"
    The Roundtable
    "Un-Addiction: 6 Mind-Changing Conversations That Could Save a Life" by Dr. Nzinga Harrison
    Joe Donahue
    Drawing from studies and years of personal experience, Dr. Nzinga Harrison uncovers the intricate factors that predict a person's risk of falling into addiction. From genetics and early experiences to the surroundings we grow up in, injuries, discrimination, and cultural influences, she delves deep into the roots of this widespread issue.Nzinga Harrison, MD, is a board-certified physician with specialties in psychiatry and addiction medicine. The new book is “Un-Addicition.”
  • Jane Curtain is an actor, comedian, original member of "Saturday Night Live" and beloved cast member of "Kate & Allie" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." She was interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing her creative inspiration, craft and career. Photo by: Brian Busher
    The Roundtable
    The Creative Life: Jane Curtin
    In April 2023, Jane Curtin was our guest for the UAlbany Creative life series to discuss her life and work. You know her from "Third Rock from the Sun." You know her from "Kate & Allie." She won two Emmys for that. And of course, you know her as one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players on the National Broadcasting Corporation's "Saturday Night Live."
Load More