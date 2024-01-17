Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents the 2024 LIFT Concert Series

The LIFT Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers. Attendees are invited to be seated on stage, with the musicians, creating an intimate concert experience.

The series is curated by Organ Colossal - a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community for musicians and listeners in the Capital Region of New York State.

Organ Colossal was founded by Sophia Subbayya Vastek and Sam Torres and they join us to tell us more about this year’s Lift Concert Series.