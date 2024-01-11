© 2024
The Roundtable

The Creative Life: Jane Curtin

Published January 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST
Jane Curtain is an actor, comedian, original member of "Saturday Night Live" and beloved cast member of "Kate & Allie" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." She was interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing her creative inspiration, craft and career. Photo by: Brian Busher
Brian Busher
Jane Curtain is an actor, comedian, original member of "Saturday Night Live" and beloved cast member of "Kate & Allie" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." She was interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing her creative inspiration, craft and career.

In April 2023, Jane Curtin was our guest for the UAlbany Creative life series to discuss her life and work. You know her from "Third Rock from the Sun." You know her from "Kate & Allie." She won two Emmys for that. And of course, you know her as one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players on the National Broadcasting Corporation's "Saturday Night Live."

The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the University Art Museum, New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, sponsored by The University at Albany Foundation.

The Roundtable jane curtinsnlsaturday night livecomedyactorthe creative lifenyswiNew York State Writers Instituteualbany performing arts centeruniversity art museumsitcom
