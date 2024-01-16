© 2024
The Roundtable

Schenectady Civic Players' production of "The Father" by Florian Zeller 1/19-1/28

By Joe Donahue
Published January 16, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
Artwork for Schenectady Civic Players' production of "The Father" by Florian Zeller
provided

The Schenectady Civic Players will be presenting Florian Zeller’s play "The Father" from January 19– January 28.

In the Play: 80 year-old André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter, Anne, and her husband, Antoine. Or was André an engineer, whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can’t find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he’s losing control.

This morning we meet a whole crew from the production: Director David Rook and actors Gary Maggio and Colleen Lovett.

