"Un-Addiction: 6 Mind-Changing Conversations That Could Save a Life" by Dr. Nzinga Harrison

Drawing from studies and years of personal experience, Dr. Nzinga Harrison uncovers the intricate factors that predict a person's risk of falling into addiction. From genetics and early experiences to the surroundings we grow up in, injuries, discrimination, and cultural influences, she delves deep into the roots of this widespread issue.

Nzinga Harrison, MD, is a board-certified physician with specialties in psychiatry and addiction medicine. The new book is “Un-Addicition.”