© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Un-Addiction: 6 Mind-Changing Conversations That Could Save a Life" by Dr. Nzinga Harrison

Published January 12, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
Book cover for "Un-Addiction"
Union Square and Co.

Drawing from studies and years of personal experience, Dr. Nzinga Harrison uncovers the intricate factors that predict a person's risk of falling into addiction. From genetics and early experiences to the surroundings we grow up in, injuries, discrimination, and cultural influences, she delves deep into the roots of this widespread issue.

Nzinga Harrison, MD, is a board-certified physician with specialties in psychiatry and addiction medicine. The new book is “Un-Addicition.”

Tags
The Roundtable addictionaddiction treatmentaddiction and recoveryaddiction servicesmental health
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/12/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics and faculty member at Bennington College Judith Enck, Ulster County Comptroller and the former President and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.
  • Jane Curtain is an actor, comedian, original member of "Saturday Night Live" and beloved cast member of "Kate & Allie" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." She was interviewed on stage by WAMC's Joe Donahue discussing her creative inspiration, craft and career. Photo by: Brian Busher
    The Roundtable
    The Creative Life: Jane Curtin
    In April 2023, Jane Curtin was our guest for the UAlbany Creative life series to discuss her life and work. You know her from "Third Rock from the Sun." You know her from "Kate & Allie." She won two Emmys for that. And of course, you know her as one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players on the National Broadcasting Corporation's "Saturday Night Live."
  • Representative Richard Neal
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner With Richard Neal
    Ian Pickus
    Former President Trump could be kept off the Massachusetts primary ballot. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded January 8.
  • The Roundtable
    Albany Symphony presents Steinke, Mozart, and more at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 1/13-14
    Joe Donahue
    The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony will showcase two of Mozart’s greatest works, Haydn’s Symphony No. 80, and a world premiere by Harriet Steinke on Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 14 at 3 p.m. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.
Load More