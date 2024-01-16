Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week'sBook Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne of Battenkill Booksin Cambridge, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Lists:
Connie Brooks:
- Menewood by Nicola Griffith
- Prophet by Helen Macdonald and Sin Blache
- One Woman Show: A Novel by Christine Coulson
- George: A Magpie Memoir by Frieda Hughes
Heather Boyne:
- Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson
- I Can Read the Sky by Timothy O'Grady and photographs by Steve Pyke
- So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan
Matt Tannenbaum:
- Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel by Authors Guild, The, Margaret Atwood, Douglas Preston (Event with Roxanna Robinson, Rachel Vail, and Mary Pope Osborne 2/9/24)
- The Cost of Free Land: Jews, Lakota, and an American Inheritance by Rebecca Clarren
- Becoming Kerouac: A Writer in His Time by Paul Mahar
- The 20 Greatest Moments in New York Sports History: Our Generation of Memories, From 1960 to Today by Todd Ehrlich and Gary Myers
- Books Make Good Friends by Jane Mount