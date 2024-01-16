© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published January 16, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
Book covers for titles listed on this post.
Assorted publishers.

This week'sBook Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne of Battenkill Booksin Cambridge, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Lists:

Connie Brooks:

  • Menewood by Nicola Griffith
  • Prophet by Helen Macdonald and Sin Blache
  • One Woman Show: A Novel by Christine Coulson
  • George: A Magpie Memoir by Frieda Hughes

Heather Boyne:

  • Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson
  • I Can Read the Sky by Timothy O'Grady and photographs by Steve Pyke
  • So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan

Matt Tannenbaum:

  • Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel by Authors Guild, The, Margaret Atwood, Douglas Preston (Event with Roxanna Robinson, Rachel Vail, and Mary Pope Osborne 2/9/24)
  • The Cost of Free Land: Jews, Lakota, and an American Inheritance by Rebecca Clarren
  • Becoming Kerouac: A Writer in His Time by Paul Mahar
  • The 20 Greatest Moments in New York Sports History: Our Generation of Memories, From 1960 to Today by Todd Ehrlich and Gary Myers
  • Books Make Good Friends by Jane Mount
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbattenkill booksbook reviewsindependent bookstorebookstore in lenox
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More