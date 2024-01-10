"The Busy Brain Cure" by Dr. Romie Mushtaq
Do racing thoughts keep you from falling asleep at night? Is it impossible to focus, even on tasks that used to stimulate you? Are you mindlessly stress-eating throughout the day?
These are signs that you have a “Busy Brain,” a term coined by triple-board certified physician Dr. Romie Mushtaq to describe a brain riddled with anxiety, insomnia, and ADD/ADHD.
"The Busy Brain Cure" is the culmination of 20+ years of clinical research as a brain doctor and experience in corporate wellness as a Chief Wellness Officer. The book offers a practical, science-based approach to healing your Busy Brain through a straightforward 8-week protocol that anyone can implement.