The Roundtable

"Dialed In: Do Your Best When It Matters Most" by Dr. Dana Sinclair

By Joe Donahue
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST
Simon & Schuster

For more than twenty years, Dr. Dana Sinclair has worked with the best of the best to improve results, from NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL teams to IndyCar drivers and Olympic athletes. She helps performers shift their focus and deliver optimal performance in high-pressure moments that define greatness.

Her methods also work for students and teachers, business leaders and managers—anyone motivated to improve. Her approach is simple: figure out what gets in your way, develop actions to address it in the moment, and then stick to the plan.

Her book is "Dialed In: Do Your Best When It Matters Most."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
