The Roundtable

Will Hermes - Best Music of 2021

Published December 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST
Will Hermes is a long-time music writer and contributor to Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times, and Pitchfork. He is the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire" and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He joins us often to share his expertise and at year's end we call on him to let us know what music we may have missed.

Spotify Playlists:
WAMC - 2021 year end show
Will's 2021 Algorithm (perpetual remix)

Music played:
The Beatles - Two of Us
Adele - Woman Like Me
Little Simz - Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
Jazmine Sullivan - Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)
DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU - Banyana (feat. Sir Trill, Daliwonga & Kabza De Small)
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
Parquet Courts - Walking at a Downtown Pace
Mdou Moctar - Chismiten
Lucy Dacus - Vbs
Kacey Musgraves - simple times
Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders - Movement 5 (feat. London Symphony Orchestra)
Theon Cross - We Go Again

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
