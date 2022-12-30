Will Hermes - Best Music of 2022
In this segment we take a musical adventure through 2022 with Will Hermes – our pal and music contributor to NPR, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. Will is the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever” and the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” – which will be published by FSG in 2023.
Will Hermes’ full year-wrap playlist here.
Artist - Album - Song
Alvvays - Blue Rev - Belinda Says
*Alvvays - Blue Rev - Pharmacist (+ covered by Jeff Tweedy)
Rosalía -MOTOMAMI - LA COMBI VERSACE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - No Reason
Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE - BREAK MY SOUL
Lucius - Second Nature - Dance Around It (ft. Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow)
*SZA - SOS
*Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
*Burna Boy - Love, Damini
*Asake - Mr. Money with the Vibe
*Alabaster DePlume - Gold
Samora Pinderhughes - GRIEF - Masculinity
*Dry Cleaning - Stump Work
Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph - Rock Bottom
*The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention
Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B - Greatest Hits
Black Country, New Road - Ants from Up There - Basketball Shoes
Panda Bear with Sonic Boom - Reset - Edge of the Edge
Panda Bear with Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon (Braxe + Falcon) - Step By Step/Creative Source (single) - Step by Step
SAULT - (single) - Angel
*Four Tet - chill playlist
*FKA. Twigs - CAPRISONGS
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song - Wuthering Heights (Kate Bush cover)
*Mentioned not played