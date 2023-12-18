Barbara and Lily Kingsolver's "Coyote's Wild Home"

"Coyote's Wild Home" takes readers into the woods, meadows, and streams of an Appalachian forest where a girl and a coyote pup each find their first woodland adventures.

On their separate journeys into the wilderness with a beloved family member, the intertwined paths of child and coyote will surprise and enchant young readers. With its richly detailed illustrations by Paul Mirocha and gentle biology lessons, this story of two young explorers invites readers to imagine wilderness as a place to be protected, loved, and shared.

Barbara Kingsolver was trained as a biologist prior to her career as a writer of best-selling novels, poetry, and non-fiction. Her work has earned a devoted readership and major literary awards including the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal. She and her husband live on a farm in the mountains of southwestern Virginia, a home they share with sheep, poultry, and countless wild creatures, including coyotes. This is her first book for children.

Lily Kingsolver grew up in southwest Virginia, where the Appalachian Mountains ignited her passion for wild creatures and the places they live. She has shared her love of the wild as a naturalist and educator in state parks and zoos in southwest Virginia and the Space Coast of Florida, where she is currently working on a graduate degree in environmental education. She lives in Florida with her husband, dog, and several reptiles. This is her first published book.