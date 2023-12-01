© 2023
Donate
A sentimental journey: My Music presents "Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme: Memories of My Mom & Dad" on PBS

By Joe Donahue
Published December 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
In an acclaimed career spanning over half a century, husband and wife Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme represented the very best in popular music, starting with youthful pop hits in the 1950s and 1960s and followed by their Grammy® and Emmy®-winning triumphs focusing on the Great American Songbook.

Their son, Emmy nominated composer David Lawrence hosts "Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme: Memories of My Mom & Dad," an all-new My Music special to premiere Saturday evening, December 2 on PBS, with encore broadcasts to follow.

We are joined by Executive Producer and Director T.J. Lubinsky.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
