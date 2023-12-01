A sentimental journey: My Music presents "Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme: Memories of My Mom & Dad" on PBS

In an acclaimed career spanning over half a century, husband and wife Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme represented the very best in popular music, starting with youthful pop hits in the 1950s and 1960s and followed by their Grammy® and Emmy®-winning triumphs focusing on the Great American Songbook.

Their son, Emmy nominated composer David Lawrence hosts "Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme: Memories of My Mom & Dad," an all-new My Music special to premiere Saturday evening, December 2 on PBS, with encore broadcasts to follow.

We are joined by Executive Producer and Director T.J. Lubinsky.