The Roundtable

Judy Collins' Holidays & Hits Tour at UPH 12/16

By Joe Donahue
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST
Judy Collins
Provided
/
ShoreFire
Judy Collins

Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism.

In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

She is bringing her "Holidays & Hits" tour to Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on December 16.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
