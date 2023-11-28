New documentary "South to Black Power" now on MAX

The new documentary, premiering on HBO tonight, "South To Black Power" is inspired by New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow’s book, which calls for a reverse “great migration” of African Americans from the North back to the South to reclaim the land, political representation, and culture that they left behind, and in so doing, forever transform the power structure in America.

"The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto," by Charles Blow is the book that inspired the documentary.

Charles Blow is a best-selling author, journalist, commentator and op-ed columnist for The New York Times and political analyst for MSNBC.