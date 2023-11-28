© 2023
The Roundtable

New documentary "South to Black Power" now on MAX

By Joe Donahue
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST

The new documentary, premiering on HBO tonight, "South To Black Power" is inspired by New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow’s book, which calls for a reverse “great migration” of African Americans from the North back to the South to reclaim the land, political representation, and culture that they left behind, and in so doing, forever transform the power structure in America.

"The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto," by Charles Blow is the book that inspired the documentary.

Charles Blow is a best-selling author, journalist, commentator and op-ed columnist for The New York Times and political analyst for MSNBC.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
