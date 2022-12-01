© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Tax and financial strategies with Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty

Published December 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
U.S. quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies
Ian Pickus
/
WAMC

It's all about protecting your money and assets today. We welcome back Judy Cahee and James Cole of BST Accounting to help you set your financial strategies. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Judy Cahee focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For over 25 years she has helped clients with their tax consulting and compliance needs. The Albany Business Review recognized Judy in their annual Forty Under 40 list in 2012.

Dawn Doherty is a Certified Public Accountant and Tax Partner at BST. She has over 35 years of accounting and tax experience providing tax consultation, planning, compliance, and tax accounting services in addition to tax controversy services to a wide array of privately held, family-owned, and publicly traded business enterprises as well as individuals. Dawn has extensive experience in corporate taxation, including publicly traded and multi-national corporations. Dawn started her career with the Internal Revenue Service, where she nearly 20 years.

Tags
Vox Pop financial planningtaxes
Related Content
  • Mitchell the Cat
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets 11/16/22
    Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland/Saratoga and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs join us to tackle your pet questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ray takes a look under the hood of a Nissan truck
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 11/15/22
    Have a question about your car or truck? Our man with the answers can probably help! Gordon Fricke returns to Studio A. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • beautiful trees and shrubs
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 11/10/22
    Just because winter is on its way doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the garden! Our gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More