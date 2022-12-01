Tax and financial strategies with Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty

It's all about protecting your money and assets today. We welcome back Judy Cahee and James Cole of BST Accounting to help you set your financial strategies. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Judy Cahee focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For over 25 years she has helped clients with their tax consulting and compliance needs. The Albany Business Review recognized Judy in their annual Forty Under 40 list in 2012.

Dawn Doherty is a Certified Public Accountant and Tax Partner at BST. She has over 35 years of accounting and tax experience providing tax consultation, planning, compliance, and tax accounting services in addition to tax controversy services to a wide array of privately held, family-owned, and publicly traded business enterprises as well as individuals. Dawn has extensive experience in corporate taxation, including publicly traded and multi-national corporations. Dawn started her career with the Internal Revenue Service, where she nearly 20 years.