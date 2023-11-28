© 2023
The Roundtable

Ralph Nader's new book "The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did it Right"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST

Ralph Nader’s new book, "The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right," profiles a group of CEOs who he believes performed well as business leaders as well as civic reformers. Some are well known and some are not, but, they should be celebrated as exceptions whose careers and life should be a course of inspiration and emulation for students of executives, business, and the wide citizenry.

Over the course of seven decades Nader has been corporate Americas fiercest critic. Supreme Court Justice William Powell singled out Nader and his infamous memo as the “single most effective antagonist of American business, the target of his hatred is corporate power.”

Nader is a consumer advocate and author. He has been named by The Atlantic as one of the hundred most influential figures in American history and by Time and Life magazines as one of the hundred most influential Americans of the twentieth century.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
