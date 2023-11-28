Ralph Nader’s new book, "The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right," profiles a group of CEOs who he believes performed well as business leaders as well as civic reformers. Some are well known and some are not, but, they should be celebrated as exceptions whose careers and life should be a course of inspiration and emulation for students of executives, business, and the wide citizenry.

Over the course of seven decades Nader has been corporate Americas fiercest critic. Supreme Court Justice William Powell singled out Nader and his infamous memo as the “single most effective antagonist of American business, the target of his hatred is corporate power.”

Nader is a consumer advocate and author. He has been named by The Atlantic as one of the hundred most influential figures in American history and by Time and Life magazines as one of the hundred most influential Americans of the twentieth century.