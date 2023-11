The exhibition "Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel" is on display through the end of the year at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.Lobel is the author and illustrator of some of the most beloved children’s books produced since the late 1960s. Included among these are his "Frog and Toad" series (1971–79), "Mouse Soup" (1977), and "Fables" (1980), which was awarded the prestigious Caldecott Medal.

