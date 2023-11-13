Between Worlds: The Art and Design of Leo Lionni is the first major American retrospective dedicated to the art and design work of groundbreaking modernist designer and children’s book illustrator Leo Lionni which opens Saturday at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, MA.

A kind of twentieth-century Leonardo, he pursued his creative vision across several related domains, each of which being explored in depth in this exhibition, including graphic design and advertising art; his art direction at Fortune and Print magazines; the creation of forty children’s picture books; and personal works including printmaking, photography, drawing, painting, and sculpture.

Together with Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett, the exhibition is co-curated by author and children’s book historian Leonard Marcus and illustration and design historian Steven Heller. We welcome the trio to the RT this morning.

