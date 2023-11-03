Director of Universal Preservation Hall Teddy Foster

Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) is a year-round performing arts and community events venue located in Saratoga Springs, New York. The former Methodist church, built in 1871, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art performance facility.

UPH combine a 700-seat theatre-in-the-round Great Hall with a community event space, offering year-round music and entertainment in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Teddy Foster is the Director at Universal Preservation Hall and has been with the project since the beginning when it was a dream to make a beautiful old church into a stunning performance venue.