The Roundtable

Director of Universal Preservation Hall Teddy Foster

By Joe Donahue
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
UPH outside
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC

Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) is a year-round performing arts and community events venue located in Saratoga Springs, New York. The former Methodist church, built in 1871, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art performance facility.

UPH combine a 700-seat theatre-in-the-round Great Hall with a community event space, offering year-round music and entertainment in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Teddy Foster is the Director at Universal Preservation Hall and has been with the project since the beginning when it was a dream to make a beautiful old church into a stunning performance venue.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
