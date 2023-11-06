© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jay Rogoff shares new essays at Northshire event 11/8

By Joe Donahue
Published November 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST
LSU Press
/
provided

In his new book, "Becoming Poetry" (LSU Press), Jay Rogoff closely inspects the work of two dozen poets, his forebears and his contemporaries, to reveal how their poetry impacts readers. His essays, drawn from more than twenty years of literary criticism, explore how the staying power of a poet's work and the likelihood of it enjoying a lasting identification with its creator depend on the skilled manipulation of poetic technique.

Jay Rogoff has published seven books of poetry, including "Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems." Rogoff will be talking about and signing his book on Wednesday, November 8 at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York. Poet S. Rancourt will also be part of the event, sharing work from "Songs of Archilochus" (Unsolicited Press).

Tags
The Roundtable jay rogoffpoetryessayessaysessay collectionnorthshire bookstoreSaratoga Springs
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • BODYTRAFFIC-Group-Shot-Final.png
    The Roundtable
    BODYTRAFFIC at The Mahaiwe 11/10 and 11/11
    Sarah LaDuke
    Los Angeles based dance company BODYTRAFFIC will perform at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts this coming Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.Artistic Director and co-founder Tina Finkelman Berkett leads a masterful troupe who interpret various choreographers’ distinct visions.
  • Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon photo shoot
    The Roundtable
    Tank and the Bangas at Skidmore
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Friday, November 10 Tank and the Bangas will perform at the Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, and the night before, Tarriona “Tank” Ball will read from her debut poetry collection “Vulnerable AF” in the Payne Room at The Tang, also of course, on the Skidmore Campus.
  • The Roundtable
    Music Haven's Passport Series at Proctors Theatre
    Joe Donahue
    The Passport Series brings Music Haven to Proctors and allows audiences “to travel the world one concert at a time.”
  • The Roundtable
    "Derek Hough: A Symphony of Dance"
    “Derek Hough: A Symphony of Dance” is coming to The Palace, in Albany, NY on November 10th. The show is packed with top tier dancing and electrifying music, and will feature several genres of dance like ballroom, Latin, contemporary – and more!
Load More