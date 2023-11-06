Jay Rogoff shares new essays at Northshire event 11/8

In his new book, "Becoming Poetry" (LSU Press), Jay Rogoff closely inspects the work of two dozen poets, his forebears and his contemporaries, to reveal how their poetry impacts readers. His essays, drawn from more than twenty years of literary criticism, explore how the staying power of a poet's work and the likelihood of it enjoying a lasting identification with its creator depend on the skilled manipulation of poetic technique.

Jay Rogoff has published seven books of poetry, including "Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems." Rogoff will be talking about and signing his book on Wednesday, November 8 at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York. Poet S. Rancourt will also be part of the event, sharing work from "Songs of Archilochus" (Unsolicited Press).