This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

• The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

• The Children’s Bach by Helen Garner

• Opinions by Roxane Gay

• The Maniac by Benjamin Labatut

• Hiroshima by John Hersey

• Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

• A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat

• In My Dreams by Effie Lada