© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Musicians of Ma'alwyck present a spooky season concert and the debut of a short film based on "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org/

On October 29, Musicians of Ma’alwyck will debut the short film "The Hollow," an adaptation of Washington Irving’s "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," in a concert format with seasonal music in celebration of Hallowe’en.

Broadway veteran and "Stranger Things" actor Gabriella Pizzolo joins the ensemble to perform works from the operas "Nina" and "The Haunted Tower," as well as a special recitation of Robert Burns’ Tam-o’Shanter poem musically set by Max Caplan. Also on the program is music of Albany’s own William Warren Green, and excerpts from Walter Claggett’s "The Witches." Featured Musicians of Ma’alwyck performers include Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz (violin), Norman Thibodeaux (flute) and Al Fedak (harpsichord).

This concert is part of Discover Albany’s All Hallowe’en Festival 2023, a modern twist on the original Halloween festival celebrated annually in Albany over a hundred years ago.

Tags
The Roundtable Musicians of Ma’alwyckHalloween
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Walton Goggins
    The Roundtable
    Walton Goggins will be "Dreamin' Wild" at FilmColumbia
    Ian Pickus
    “Dreamin’ Wild,” will be screened as part of the Film Columbia festival on Oct. 29 and includes a Q and A with Walton Goggins.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/23/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
    Joe Donahue
    James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.
  • FilmColumbia 2023 artwork
    The Roundtable
    FilmColumbia 2023
    Joe Donahue
    The 23rd annual FilmColumbia is set to return to the Crandall Theatre in Chatham from October 20 to October 29. FilmColumbia features film screenings, local talent, and live events.This year FilmColumbia is packed with home-grown talent, featuring many films by Columbia County-based filmmakers and live Q+As and events with notable area residents Ruth Reichl, James Schamus, Al Roker, Stephen Lang, Scott Cohen and Walton Goggins.
  • The Roundtable
    "Rodelinda" begins performances and an ambitious series of Handel opera productions at Hudson Hall
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York has commissioned an ambitious multi-year series of operas by Handel with the daring, internationally acclaimed director (and Hudson resident) R.B. Schlather.The first in the series, Rodelinda, premieres at the hall on October 20. There will be 6 performances between October 20-29.
Load More