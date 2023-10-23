The Musicians of Ma'alwyck present a spooky season concert and the debut of a short film based on "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"

On October 29, Musicians of Ma’alwyck will debut the short film "The Hollow," an adaptation of Washington Irving’s "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," in a concert format with seasonal music in celebration of Hallowe’en.

Broadway veteran and "Stranger Things" actor Gabriella Pizzolo joins the ensemble to perform works from the operas "Nina" and "The Haunted Tower," as well as a special recitation of Robert Burns’ Tam-o’Shanter poem musically set by Max Caplan. Also on the program is music of Albany’s own William Warren Green, and excerpts from Walter Claggett’s "The Witches." Featured Musicians of Ma’alwyck performers include Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz (violin), Norman Thibodeaux (flute) and Al Fedak (harpsichord).

This concert is part of Discover Albany’s All Hallowe’en Festival 2023, a modern twist on the original Halloween festival celebrated annually in Albany over a hundred years ago.