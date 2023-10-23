© 2023
The Roundtable

10/23/23 RT Panel

Published October 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

