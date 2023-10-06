"Norman Rockwell: The Business of Illustrating the American Dream" at The Norman Rockwell Museum

The Norman Rockwell Museum has a new exhibition exploring the business and cultural context of Rockwell’s art. Norman Rockwell: The Business of Illustrating the American Dream examines how Rockwell navigated relationships with publishers, advertising clients, and other business entities to create work that shaped and reflected American culture and influenced notions of the American Dream.

Based on extensive research in the Norman Rockwell Museum archives by guest curator Deborah Hoover, the exhibition shines new light on the interplay of artistry, advertising, consumerism, business relationships, and ambitious cultural, consumer and capitalist agendas that informed Rockwell’s work.

Deborah Hoover is a scholar of art history and cultural history who has worked in the field of philanthropy as a foundation president for the last two decades. This exhibition evolved from the thesis she developed while at Kent State University working with graduate advisor Dr. Kenneth Bindas.

