© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Norman Rockwell: The Business of Illustrating the American Dream" at The Norman Rockwell Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), "Expense Account," 1957. Painting for "The Saturday Evening Post" cover, November 30, 1957. Oil on canvas, 31 /14" x 29". Norman Rockwell Museum Collections. ©SEPS: Curtis Publishing, Indianapolis, IN.
Norman Rockwell Museum
Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), "Expense Account," 1957. Painting for "The Saturday Evening Post" cover, November 30, 1957. Oil on canvas, 31 /14" x 29". Norman Rockwell Museum Collections. ©SEPS: Curtis Publishing, Indianapolis, IN.

The Norman Rockwell Museum has a new exhibition exploring the business and cultural context of Rockwell’s art. Norman Rockwell: The Business of Illustrating the American Dream examines how Rockwell navigated relationships with publishers, advertising clients, and other business entities to create work that shaped and reflected American culture and influenced notions of the American Dream.

Based on extensive research in the Norman Rockwell Museum archives by guest curator Deborah Hoover, the exhibition shines new light on the interplay of artistry, advertising, consumerism, business relationships, and ambitious cultural, consumer and capitalist agendas that informed Rockwell’s work.

Deborah Hoover is a scholar of art history and cultural history who has worked in the field of philanthropy as a foundation president for the last two decades. This exhibition evolved from the thesis she developed while at Kent State University working with graduate advisor Dr. Kenneth Bindas.

Tags
The Roundtable norman rockwellnorman rockwell museumillustrationillustratorAmerican dreamStockbridge
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/5/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.
  • Book cover for "A Few Bumps"
    The Roundtable
    Wanda Fischer to sign and discuss new novel "A Few Bumps" at The Book House in Albany 10/6
    Joe Donahue
    Wanda Fischer has spent over 40 years broadcasting folk, bluegrass and blues music to radio listeners as host of WAMC-FM/Northeast Public Radio’s weekly “The Hudson River Sampler” show in 1982.Along with her love of music, Fischer is a published author. Her new novel is "A Few Bumps." She will sign and discuss the book on Friday, October 6 at The Book House in Albany, New York.
  • The Linda logo
    The Roundtable
    Coming up at The Linda
    Peter Hughes, Manager of The Linda: WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, joins us with a preview of upcoming events and broadcasts.
  • The Roundtable
    Chronogram celebrates 30 years in print with cover art retrospective at TSL in Hudson
    Joe Donahue
    To celebrate Chronogram Magazine’s 30th anniversary, they are exhibiting every cover of every edition of the magazine at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, New York, from October 15 to November 12. Since they launched, in the fall of 1993, Chronogram has featured the work of hundreds of Hudson Valley artists on its cover. Brian Mahoney is the longtime editor at Chronogram.
  • Book cover for "Going Infinite"
    The Roundtable
    "Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon" by Michael Lewis
    Joe Donahue
    When Michael Lewis first met him, Sam Bankman-Fried was the world’s youngest billionaire and crypto’s Gatsby. CEOs, celebrities, and leaders of small countries all vied for his time and cash after he catapulted, practically overnight, onto the Forbes billionaire list. Who was this rumpled guy in cargo shorts and limp white socks, whose eyes twitched across Zoom meetings as he played video games on the side?In "Going Infinite" Lewis sets out to answer this question, taking readers into the mind of Bankman-Fried, whose rise and fall offers an education in high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies, philanthropy, bankruptcy, and the justice system.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/4/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, former U.S. Congressman for NY-19 John Faso, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler.
Load More