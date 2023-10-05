Chronogram celebrates 30 years in print with cover art retrospective at TSL in Hudson

To celebrate Chronogram Magazine’s 30th anniversary, they are exhibiting every cover of every edition of the magazine at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, New York, from October 15 to November 12. Since they launched, in the fall of 1993, Chronogram has featured the work of hundreds of Hudson Valley artists on its cover.

Chronogram does not put anything but its logo on the cover, allowing artists an unadorned canvas for their work. Some of the artists featured include Peter Max, Kathy Ruttenberg, Alex Grey, Richard Butler, Carolita Johnson, Randall Roberts, Joe Concra, Devorah Sperber, and Spencer Tunick, among many others.

Brian Mahoney is the longtime editor at Chronogram.