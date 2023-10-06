Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Copenhagen" through 10/29

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play in 2000, “Copenhagen,” is a gripping and intellectually stimulating play that explores the events surrounding a mysterious and fateful meeting between two of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century: Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg.

Set in Nazi-occupied Denmark during World War II, the play is a fascinating exploration of the ethics of science and the consequences of our actions.

"Copenhagen" is a must-see for anyone interested in history, science or politics. It challenges our understanding of the world and forces us to confront the difficult questions that arise when science and politics collide. The play is being performed through October 29th at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre.

Eric Hill directs the production for BTG and he joins us.