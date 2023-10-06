© 2023
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Copenhagen" through 10/29

By Joe Donahue
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
BTG poster for "Copenhagen" 2023
Provided

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play in 2000, “Copenhagen,” is a gripping and intellectually stimulating play that explores the events surrounding a mysterious and fateful meeting between two of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century: Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg.

Set in Nazi-occupied Denmark during World War II, the play is a fascinating exploration of the ethics of science and the consequences of our actions.

"Copenhagen" is a must-see for anyone interested in history, science or politics. It challenges our understanding of the world and forces us to confront the difficult questions that arise when science and politics collide. The play is being performed through October 29th at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre.

Eric Hill directs the production for BTG and he joins us.

berkshire theatre group
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
