Wanda Fischer has spent over 40 years broadcasting folk, bluegrass and blues music to radio listeners as host of WAMC-FM/Northeast Public Radio’s weekly “The Hudson River Sampler” show in 1982.

Along with her love of music, Fischer is a published author. Her new novel is "A Few Bumps." She will sign and discuss the book on Friday, October 6 at The Book House in Albany, New York.