The Roundtable

World Premiere of documentary "Regenerating Life" at TSL in Hudson on 10/8

By Joe Donahue
Published October 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Artwork for the doc "Regenerating Life"
Bullfrog Films/Hummingbird Films

A new three-part documentary film “Regenerating Life” will have its world premiere at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, New York on October 8th at 1:00 p.m. The documentary is produced by Hummingbird Films and focuses on the climate crisis.

Filmmaker John Feldman looks at how life regulates the climate through the carbon cycle, photosynthesis, the dung cycle, the water cycle, microorganisms, soil network of fungi, and plant roots. John Feldman also goes into the political and economic systems that encourage this destruction of Earth for wealth.

Joining us today is filmmaker John Feldman; composer and wife of John Feldman, Sheila Silver, and farmer and activist Karen Washington.

climate crisis, time and space limited, hudson, documentary, world premiere
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
