The Roundtable

Catskill Center's Annual Fall Benefit 10/7 in Mount Tremper

By Sarah LaDuke
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
Rosy Maple moth, Catskill Mountains, New York, USA.
Carla Rhodes
/
Carla Rhodes
Rosy Maple moth, Catskill Mountains, New York, USA.

The Catskill Center’s fall benefit is taking place Saturday, October 7 from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Catskills Visitor Center in Mount Tremper, New York. The benefit will raise funds for the Catskill Center’s work to ensure a bright future for the economy, environment and culture of The Catskills.

The event will honor Senator Michelle Hinchey with The Alf Evers Award for Service to The Catskills and The Catskill Park, feature a musical performance by Simi Stone, and welcome as speaker Conservation Photographer Carla Rhodes.

Jeff Senterman is Executive Director of the Catskill Center and he joins us along with Carla Rhodes.

Catskill Center, Catskills Visitor Center, catskills, conservation, benefit, Michelle Hinchey, hudson valley
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
