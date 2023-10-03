Catskill Center's Annual Fall Benefit 10/7 in Mount Tremper

The Catskill Center’s fall benefit is taking place Saturday, October 7 from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Catskills Visitor Center in Mount Tremper, New York. The benefit will raise funds for the Catskill Center’s work to ensure a bright future for the economy, environment and culture of The Catskills.

The event will honor Senator Michelle Hinchey with The Alf Evers Award for Service to The Catskills and The Catskill Park, feature a musical performance by Simi Stone, and welcome as speaker Conservation Photographer Carla Rhodes.

Jeff Senterman is Executive Director of the Catskill Center and he joins us along with Carla Rhodes.