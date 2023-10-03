© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"We of Little Faith" by Kate Cohen

By Joe Donahue
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT

Even though a growing number of Americans don’t believe in god, many remain reluctant to say so out loud. Our next guest argues that not only is it rewarding for those of little faith to announce themselves, it’s crucial to our country’s future.

In her book, We of Little Faith, she details the challenges and joys of fully embracing atheism—especially as a parent—Washington Post contributing columnist Kate Cohen does not dismiss religion as dangerous or silly. Instead, she investigates religion’s appeal in order to explain the ways we can thrive without it.

Americans who don’t believe in god call themselves atheists, agnostics, humanists, skeptics, and freethinkers. Sometimes they are called “nones,” based on the box they checked on a survey identifying their religion. And sometimes they call themselves Jewish, Christian, Muslim, or Buddhist.

To discuss all of this, we welcome Kate Cohen to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable faithreligionKate CohenThe Roundtable
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More