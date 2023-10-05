© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon" by Michael Lewis

By Joe Donahue
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Book cover for "Going Infinite"
W.W. Norton

When Michael Lewis first met him, Sam Bankman-Fried was the world’s youngest billionaire and crypto’s Gatsby. CEOs, celebrities, and leaders of small countries all vied for his time and cash after he catapulted, practically overnight, onto the Forbes billionaire list. Who was this rumpled guy in cargo shorts and limp white socks, whose eyes twitched across Zoom meetings as he played video games on the side?

In "Going Infinite" Lewis sets out to answer this question, taking readers into the mind of Bankman-Fried, whose rise and fall offers an education in high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies, philanthropy, bankruptcy, and the justice system.

Both psychological portrait and financial roller-coaster ride, Going Infinite, traces the mind-bending trajectory of a character who never liked the rules and was allowed to live by his own—until it all came undone.

Michael Lewis is the best-selling author of "Liar’s Poker," "Moneyball," "The Blind Side," "The Big Short," "The Undoing Project," and "The Fifth Risk."

Tags
The Roundtable michael lewisCryptocurrencysam bankman-friedbillionaires
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/5/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.
  • Artwork for the doc "Regenerating Life"
    The Roundtable
    World Premiere of documentary "Regenerating Life" at TSL in Hudson on 10/8
    Joe Donahue
    A new three-part documentary film “Regenerating Life” will have its world premiere at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, New York on October 8th at 1:00 p.m. The documentary is produced by Hummingbird Films and focuses on the climate crisis.
  • Collage of images for ASO Movie Music Fest oct 2023
    The Roundtable
    Albany Symphony's Film Music Festival 10/5-10/9
    Joe Donahue
    This weekend the Albany Symphony’s schedule is packed with events centered around the music in film, video games, and more.
  • Rosy Maple moth, Catskill Mountains, New York, USA.
    The Roundtable
    Catskill Center's Annual Fall Benefit 10/7 in Mount Tremper
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Catskill Center’s fall benefit is taking place Saturday, October 7 from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Catskills Visitor Center in Mount Tremper, New York. The benefit will raise funds for the Catskill Center’s work to ensure a bright future for the economy, environment and culture of The Catskills.The event will honor Senator Michelle Hinchey with The Alf Evers Award for Service to The Catskills and The Catskill Park, feature a musical performance by Simi Stone, and welcome as speaker Conservation Photographer Carla Rhodes.Jeff Senterman is Executive Director of the Catskill Center and he joins us along with Carla Rhodes.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener at the Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    "We of Little Faith" by Kate Cohen
    Joe Donahue
    Even though a growing number of Americans don’t believe in god, many remain reluctant to say so out loud. In her book, We of Little Faith, she details the challenges and joys of fully embracing atheism—especially as a parent—Washington Post contributing columnist Kate Cohen does not dismiss religion as dangerous or silly. Instead, she investigates religion’s appeal in order to explain the ways we can thrive without it.
Load More