Albany Symphony's Film Music Festival 10/5-10/9

This weekend the Albany Symphony’s schedule is packed with events centered around the music in film, video games, and more.

To kick off the fun filled musical weekend, on October 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace in Albany, David Alan Miller will lead the Albany Symphony Orchestra and special guest pianist Kevin Cole in a concert showcasing the scores from films such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “West Side Story.”

Other presentations include Video Games Live and a special Movie Music Play-In Concert that allows the community to participate with the orchestra! The music director and maestro of The Albany Symphony David Alan Miller joins us to tell more.