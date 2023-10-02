© 2023
The Roundtable

Paul Reiser at Universal Preservation Hall on 10/7

By Joe Donahue
Published October 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Paul Reiser and Joe Donahue at UAlbany on 4/4/2019
Patrick Dodson
/
UAlbany
Paul Reiser and Joe Donahue at UAlbany on 4/4/2019

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser co-starred as Paul Buchman in the decade-defining 1990s comedy, "Mad About You."

Other starring roles include Michael Taylor in 60 episodes of "My Two Dads," Doug Getty in "Red Oaks," Dr. Sam Owens in "Stranger Things" and a popular role in "The Kominsky Method." His films include: "Diner," "Beverly Hills Cop" 1 & 2, "Aliens" and "Whiplash." He was most recently seen in the amazing Hulu series, "Reboot."

Reiser is also the author of three bestsellers about family life, including "Couplehood," "Babyhood" and "Familyhood." He's doing stand-up on October 7th at UPH in Saratoga Springs, New York.

stand-up comedian stand-up comedy paul reiser UPH Universal Preservation Hall
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
