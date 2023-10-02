Paul Reiser at Universal Preservation Hall on 10/7

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician Paul Reiser co-starred as Paul Buchman in the decade-defining 1990s comedy, "Mad About You."

Other starring roles include Michael Taylor in 60 episodes of "My Two Dads," Doug Getty in "Red Oaks," Dr. Sam Owens in "Stranger Things" and a popular role in "The Kominsky Method." His films include: "Diner," "Beverly Hills Cop" 1 & 2, "Aliens" and "Whiplash." He was most recently seen in the amazing Hulu series, "Reboot."

Reiser is also the author of three bestsellers about family life, including "Couplehood," "Babyhood" and "Familyhood." He's doing stand-up on October 7th at UPH in Saratoga Springs, New York.