Woodstock Film Festival presents Matthew Heineman's new documentary "American Symphony"

"American Symphony," Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman’s moving portrait of the musician Jon Batiste as he experiences his greatest professional success (he dominated the 2022 Grammys) at the same time his wife faces her greatest personal challenge (she is battling leukemia), has been acquired by Netflix following a lengthy bidding war. Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, which has a first-look deal with Netflix, is part of the project.

"American Symphony" will be part of Woodstock Film Festival on Saturday, September 30 at 10:15 a.m. at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, New York.