© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Woodstock Film Festival presents Matthew Heineman's new documentary "American Symphony"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
Still from "American Symphony" (2023) - Suleika Jaoudad and Jon Batiste
Provided
Still from "American Symphony" (2023) - Suleika Jaoudad and Jon Batiste

"American Symphony," Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman’s moving portrait of the musician Jon Batiste as he experiences his greatest professional success (he dominated the 2022 Grammys) at the same time his wife faces her greatest personal challenge (she is battling leukemia), has been acquired by Netflix following a lengthy bidding war. Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, which has a first-look deal with Netflix, is part of the project.

"American Symphony" will be part of Woodstock Film Festival on Saturday, September 30 at 10:15 a.m. at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, New York.

Tags
The Roundtable woodstock film festivaldocumentaryjon batistemusic
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More