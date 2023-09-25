© 2023
The Roundtable

Annual performance at Manitoga: Ben Neill's "TROVE" 9/30

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Waterfall at Manitoga
Sarah LaDuke

Composer/performer Ben Neill is the inventor of the Mutantrumpet, a hybrid electro-acoustic instrument, and is recognized as a musical innovator who blends acoustic instrument performance with digital technologies.

He returns to Manitoga in Garrison, New York on September 30 to perform “Trove” - his immersive, outdoor sonic performance/installation created specifically for Manitoga.

“Trove” is a series of ambient pieces created by Neill in collaboration with producer/composer Eric Calvi.

The richly textured music ranges from meditative orchestral sonorities to gentle electronic pulses that reference plant life and natural systems through Fibonacci patterns. The music of Trove will emanate entirely from the notes of Neill’s self-designed Mutantrumpet which are captured and processed digitally.

Audiences will experience a dialogue between ambient music and nature in the context of Manitoga’s Quarry Pool and Landscape.

***
Information about Prana Cantos: here.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
