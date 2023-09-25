Annual performance at Manitoga: Ben Neill's "TROVE" 9/30

Composer/performer Ben Neill is the inventor of the Mutantrumpet, a hybrid electro-acoustic instrument, and is recognized as a musical innovator who blends acoustic instrument performance with digital technologies.

He returns to Manitoga in Garrison, New York on September 30 to perform “Trove” - his immersive, outdoor sonic performance/installation created specifically for Manitoga.

“Trove” is a series of ambient pieces created by Neill in collaboration with producer/composer Eric Calvi.

The richly textured music ranges from meditative orchestral sonorities to gentle electronic pulses that reference plant life and natural systems through Fibonacci patterns. The music of Trove will emanate entirely from the notes of Neill’s self-designed Mutantrumpet which are captured and processed digitally.

Audiences will experience a dialogue between ambient music and nature in the context of Manitoga’s Quarry Pool and Landscape.

***

Information about Prana Cantos: here.