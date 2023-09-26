© 2023
The Roundtable

Woodstock Film Festival present's Matthew Modine's new short film "I am What You Imagine"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Matthew Modine’s new short film “I Am What You Imagine” is a sensual exploration of the unexplainable. Featuring the voice talents of Ruby Modine and longtime Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali (in his final performance), the film uses sound, music, and expressionistic imagery to take viewers on a journey of the heart and mind. The film will be shown at this weekend’s Woodstock Film Festival.

Modine’s iconic portrayals in films such as Alan Parker’s “Birdy,” Louden Swain in “Vision Quest,” Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” and Dr. Martin “Papa” Brenner in the global phenomenon “Stranger Things” have cemented Matthew’s legacy in the entertainment industry. Recent Star turns include Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” and “Retribution” opposite Liam Neeson.

“I Am What You Imagine” will be shown as part of the “Chef’s Choice” Shorts Program of the Woodstock Film Festival on Saturday, September 30th at 1:30 PM at the Woodstock Community Center. Matthew Modine will be part of the “Actors Who Direct” panel discussion on Sunday, October 1st at 10:00 AM in Broken Wing Barn at White Feather Farm.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
