Woodstock Film Festival present's Matthew Modine's new short film "I am What You Imagine"

Matthew Modine’s new short film “I Am What You Imagine” is a sensual exploration of the unexplainable. Featuring the voice talents of Ruby Modine and longtime Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali (in his final performance), the film uses sound, music, and expressionistic imagery to take viewers on a journey of the heart and mind. The film will be shown at this weekend’s Woodstock Film Festival.

Modine’s iconic portrayals in films such as Alan Parker’s “Birdy,” Louden Swain in “Vision Quest,” Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” and Dr. Martin “Papa” Brenner in the global phenomenon “Stranger Things” have cemented Matthew’s legacy in the entertainment industry. Recent Star turns include Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” and “Retribution” opposite Liam Neeson.

“I Am What You Imagine” will be shown as part of the “Chef’s Choice” Shorts Program of the Woodstock Film Festival on Saturday, September 30th at 1:30 PM at the Woodstock Community Center. Matthew Modine will be part of the “Actors Who Direct” panel discussion on Sunday, October 1st at 10:00 AM in Broken Wing Barn at White Feather Farm.