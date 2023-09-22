© 2023
The Roundtable

2023 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY 10/6-10/8

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT

O+ supports the health of underinsured artists and musicians in the Hudson Valley and beyond through the annual O+ Festival, where they exchange art-making and performances for health and wellness services.

Since its inception in 2010, O+ has facilitated thousands of medical, dental, and wellness treatments for artists, musicians, and creatives in Kingston and across the country.

This year, O+ hired a medical doctor to establish Exchange Wellness, PLLC – a year-round, no-cost, exchange-based clinic for artists and musicians.

The 2023 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY is taking place October 6-8 and we’re going to hear all about now from: O+ co-founder Joe Concra, O+ co-director of Music Lara Hope, and O+ Art Director Lindsey Wolkowicz.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
