2023 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY 10/6-10/8

O+ supports the health of underinsured artists and musicians in the Hudson Valley and beyond through the annual O+ Festival, where they exchange art-making and performances for health and wellness services.

Since its inception in 2010, O+ has facilitated thousands of medical, dental, and wellness treatments for artists, musicians, and creatives in Kingston and across the country.

This year, O+ hired a medical doctor to establish Exchange Wellness, PLLC – a year-round, no-cost, exchange-based clinic for artists and musicians.

The 2023 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY is taking place October 6-8 and we’re going to hear all about now from: O+ co-founder Joe Concra, O+ co-director of Music Lara Hope, and O+ Art Director Lindsey Wolkowicz.